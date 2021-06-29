Advertisement

Tracking cells for better cancer treatment

Healthsource WJRT
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2021 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer and more than 600,000 will die from the disease. But what if there was a way to track how the cancer will grow, spread, and mutate? That information might provide patients a more personalized and precise treatment.

One single cell can provide a slew of information on what’s happening in the body. That’s why researchers at Oregon Health and Science University devised a technique involving quick mapping of the genetic information of single cells. When it comes to tumors …

“It allows us to actually isolate specific regions within a tumor and explore the various different cell types within those regions of the tumor because tumors have a lot of different cells doing a lot of different things,”said Andrew Adey, PhD, associate professor at Oregon Health & Science University.

The technique also allows the researchers to track where the cells are coming from so researchers can see how diseases progress and alter healthy tissue.

“That could lead to potential novel targets that could be used to develop drugs to specifically target those specific alterations that occur,” professor Adey explained.

Watching disease at the molecular level and creating precise treatment for more personalized care.

Professor Adey says that this cell-tracking technique would be useful for other diseases besides cancer, including neurological diseases and diseases that affect the heart and blood vessels.

