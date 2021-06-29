Advertisement

UAW-represented auto workers won’t need masks if vaccinated

UAW Local 598 represents workers at the General Motors Flint Assembly plant.
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Unionized auto workers in the U.S. who have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will no longer have to wear face masks at work.

A virus task force with representatives from Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis) and the United Auto Workers union made the decision Monday. It’s effective July 12.

About 150,000 factory workers from all three companies have been wearing masks, keeping safe distances, cleaning equipment and taking other precautions since factories reopened in May of last year. Other precautions will remain in place.

Auto workers continued wearing masks on the job after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its guidelines on face coverings in May. Union leaders and automakers met in May to discuss changes, but they wanted to wait for federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance before relaxing measures.

