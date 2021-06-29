Advertisement

U.S. agency orders automated vehicle makers to report crashes

FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a...
FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a fire department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South Jordan, Utah. Heather Lommatzsch, the Utah driver who slammed her Tesla into the stopped firetruck at a red light while using the vehicle's semi-autonomous function, is suing the company. (South Jordan Police Department via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. government’s highway safety agency has ordered automakers to report any crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles or partially automated driver assist systems.

The move Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates the agency is taking a tougher stance on automated vehicle safety than in the past.

It’s been reluctant to issue any regulations of the new technology for fear of hampering adoption of potentially life-saving technology.

The order requires vehicle and equipment manufacturers and operators to report crashes on public roads involving fully autonomous vehicles, or those in which driver assist systems were operating immediately before or during a crash.

Government regulators ramped up scrutiny of autonomous vehicle crashes after a Tesla crashed near Houston in April, allegedly with no driver behind the wheel. Local authorities said one man was found in the passenger seat, while another was in the back.

