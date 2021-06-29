Advertisement

Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot

By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A judge Tuesday released footage from the U.S. Capitol riot used in a case against two leaders of the far-right group Proud Boys.

Video contains profanity that has been bleeped.

Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud Boys members in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Both face multiple charges and were ordered jailed pending trial by a judge in April.

They also are accused of helping a crowd knock down and trample a metal barrier set up by the Capitol police and entering the Capitol building through a door breached by other rioters.

Video shows two men identified as Biggs and Nordean among a group of people chanting and moving toward the building but blocked by a smaller group of officers.

Nordean is the man in a black jacket, sunglasses and a backwards hat, and Biggs is wearing glasses, a black knit cap and plaid shirt, according to court documents.

Both men are shown in the video standing near a metal barrier when it collapses and proceed past it with the crowd as officers back up.

According to affidavits in support of the criminal complaints, Nordean, is a resident of the state of Washington and Biggs is a resident of Florida.

The Associated Press reported more than three dozen members and associates across the Proud Boys and another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, have been charged with crimes.

Judges ordered this and other footage released after media organizations, including parent company Gray Television, went to court to seek videos used in cases against people accused in the riot.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body found in the area of Clio Road and Stewart Avenue in Flint.
Police investigating human remains found near Clio Road in Flint area
Three young girls are accused of breaking into Burton Fire Station 2 early Tuesday.
Authorities identify three girls accused of vandalizing Burton fire station
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Severe thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines around Mid-Michigan
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Five tornadoes touched down on Saturday after severe storms throughout Michigan, according to...
Five tornadoes now confirmed in Michigan after Saturday night storms

Latest News

Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Mount Pleasant murder, sexual assault suspect will undergo mental competency test
Mom brings son to job interview
safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse
Bay City Public Safety gets new boat for water rescues
Thousands of power lines were pulled down by Sandy's winds and by trees that fell on them.
Report: DTE Energy worker dies while restoring power in Detroit