Advertisement

Warm, humid, & a chance for rain

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north, it’s a warm & muggy start to the day, and it’ll be a hot and humid afternoon! With some extra energy in the higher levels of the atmosphere working with a couple of low pressure systems at the surface, we’ll see scattered showers and storms today into tomorrow.

Isolated storms today could be strong, with the main time frame being between 4-8pm. The main threats are heavy rain and gusty winds.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most – just a little cooler closer to Lake Huron. Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10mph, staying that way overnight. Tonight’s lows will only be in the mid 60s to around 70.

Tomorrow we’re into the low 80s with a W wind at 5-15mph. Further north you’ll have the better chance at staying dry for much of the day while further south, a better chance at seeing scattered rain.

The chance for showers lingers into Thursday before we dry out with more sun (& less humidity!) to end the week!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body found in the area of Clio Road and Stewart Avenue in Flint.
Police investigating human remains found near Clio Road in Flint area
Five tornadoes touched down on Saturday after severe storms throughout Michigan, according to...
Five tornadoes now confirmed in Michigan after Saturday night storms
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Port Austin tornado damage
“We had no idea:” Port Austin faces staggering scale of destruction in tornado aftermath
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
President Biden visiting Michigan on Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

WJRT June 29th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT June 29th, 2021 Morning Weather
More Storms for Tuesday...
JR’s Monday Night Weather Report
More Storms for Tuesday...
JR's Monday Night Weather Report
More Storms Expected for Tuesday...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report