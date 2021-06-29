Advertisement

Westwood Heights school staff await decision on superintendent and his wife

By Ann Pierret
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Westwood Heights Schools staff hope the board of education will finally make a decision the superintendent and his wife.

Their future with the district has been in question since an investigation started in February into alleged racist and transphobic comments from Superintendent Peter Toal’s wife, who teaches English at the district’s Academy West alternative high school.

An independent investigator’s report into the allegations is complete and the school board planned to meet Tuesday to discuss “personnel recommendation review.” School board members did not return calls seeking comment on who the meeting was for.

One board member said “no comment” and hung up immediately when ABC12 News called on Tuesday.

School officials have been quiet since the investigation started four months ago, which teachers say has been frustrating.

“I know there was a lot involved and, you know, due process and whatnot. And I’m glad that it was investigated to the fullest, but I’m just ready for this to be over,” said an anonymous teacher.

Until they know the outcome, employees of the Westwood Heights School District are still asking to remain anonymous with their comments. But they’re shocked it’s taken this long to come to a decision.

The anonymous teacher, who is a coworker of Janette Toal’s at Academy West, believes she and her husband need to go.

“There have been times where I’ve been -- I don’t want to say dreading, but less than enthusiastic about coming to work,” the teacher said. “Because again there was -- is something going to be said that’s going to hurt the students, hurt me? Now I don’t have to worry about that.”

But even with the work environment improving drastically without the Toals present, the teacher said staff members still have been anxious about the future of their district’s leadership.

“It has shown on the teachers,” she said. “It was enough to have to deal with COVID and the different learning styles that we’ve had to do and that we’ve adapted to and then to have this on top of it. It’s been a lot, it’s been very stressful and I wish something would have been -- I wish it would have been quicker.”

They don’t just want Janette Toal gone for the racist and transphobic comments she allegedly made both in the school and online. The anonymous teacher said the district won’t be able to move forward and properly heal if Superintendent Peter Toal sticks around too.

Two business cut ties with Westwood Heights within hours of ABC12 News airing an investigation in February. Both said they’ll return when the Toals are gone.

