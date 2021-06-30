Additional lane to close on I-75 near Saginaw for emergency repair

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists on I-75 will have to contend with an additional lane closure through the construction site at M-46 on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing an additional lane on the northbound side so contractors can complete an emergency repair on the embankment. That means only two lanes of travel will be open northbound while three lanes are open southbound.

MDOT is in the second year of a $61.5 million project to replace the M-46 interchange with I-75 and widen 2.4 miles of the freeway to four lanes in each direction from Hess Avenue to the south junction of I-675.

