Skip to content
NEWS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
VACCINE
LIVE STREAM
CONTACT US
Search
Home
News
Local
Education
Business
Crime
Health
Recalls
Politics
Regional
State
National
Associated Press
International
Entertainment
Lottery
Flood
Weather
First Alert Weather Links
School Closings
Traffic
Traffic Map
Gas Gauge
Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Highlight Zone
High School Scoreboard
Trick Shot Challenge
Community
Community Calendar
Bay City Fireworks
Coats for Kids
Interviews
Newsmakers
Person Of The Week
Good Kids
Mondays Child
Mugshots
Diaper Drive
Back To The Bricks
Crim Festival Of Races
Made In Michigan
Days Of Giving
Coronavirus
COVID 19 Map
Coronavirus Local
Contact Us
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Signal Problems?
WJRT Careers
ELECTION RESULTS
National Results Map
Voter Information Guide
Flint Water Emergency
Obituaries
Get Connected
Investigate TV
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation TV
Programming Schedule
Newsletter
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
Bay City Fireworks - Right Rail
By
Gray Media
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
Severe thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines around Mid-Michigan
Boaters watch cliff collapse along Lake Superior in Michigan
Authorities identify three girls accused of vandalizing Burton fire station
Mama bear and cubs surprise Calif. beachgoers
Police investigating human remains found near Clio Road in Flint area
Latest News
Bay City Fireworks