Burton fire chief: Girls who vandalized station are younger than 10

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Burton Fire Department may need a new table and chairs at station 2 after three young girls vandalized the interior early Tuesday.

But Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson said three young girls under age 10 who live in the neighborhood were responsible for the mess. Most of the mess has been cleaned up, he talked to the girls about what they did and the incident has been turned over the law enforcement.

Surveillance cameras inside Burton Fire Station 2 near the intersection of Lapeer and Belsay roads captured much of the vandalism around 4 a.m. Tuesday. One of the girls dumped out a can of coffee, bent down, scooped it up and threw it in the air.

That was just part of the mess Wilkinson walked into Tuesday morning.

“Coffee, coffee creamer, sugar was on the seat of each individual chair,” he said.

Messages written on a white board in the meeting room tipped him off first that they may be dealing with minors. But when Wilkinson saw the security footage, they were younger than he thought.

“We were able to quickly find the video and the time when the station was compromised,” Wilkinson said. “We were very shocked to see three young children.”

He posted images on Facebook, hoping to find the young girls. Not long after the post generated thousands of shares, someone identified them.

“One of the parents woke up, went to their social media and that was the first thing they saw. And when he saw that, he immediately came to the station,” Wilkinson said.

Most of the damage consisted of wasted coffee and other food items, but the chairs and table may have to be replaced. The chief spoke to the girls about the incident and hopes they understand the seriousness of it.

Wilkinson is not sure whether the incident will result in criminal proceedings against the girls.

“That will be up to the police department,” he said. “They will forward their investigative results to the prosecutor’s office and it will be dealt with there.”

While it was big a mess, Wilkinson doesn’t believe it was done for malicious reasons.

