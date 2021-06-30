Consumers Energy wants rate increase; attorney general argues for decrease

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is asking for a $225 million annual electric rate increase, but Michigan’s attorney general says the company actually should reduce its rates.

Consumers has asked the Michigan Public Service Commission to increase electric rates by 8.8% for residential customers. The agency can approve, reduce or deny the rate increase with input from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office on behalf of rate-payers.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the increase is unnecessary, because Consumers Energy actually will take in about $30.7 million in excess revenue based on current rates.

“An 8.8% rate increase during a time when people are struggling with job loss and economic hardships is too much,” Nessel said. “I am fighting this exorbitant rate increase request and asking the MPSC to deny the request and grant a rate decrease. As this state’s chief consumer advocate, I will continue to advocate for all Michigan customers.”

Consumers Energy launched a new Summer Peak Rate on June 1, which hikes electric usage rates by 50% from 2 to 7 p.m. on weekdays through Sept. 30. The $225 million increase request is separate.

There was no timetable announced for when the Michigan Public Service Commission will decide on the rate increase.

