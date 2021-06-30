Crews continue working to restore power to thousands in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/30/21) - Consumers Energy said crews continued to work to restore power to thousands of customers after more storms hit parts of Genesee County.

The outage map showed more than 5,400 customers were in the dark as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Many areas in Mid-Michigan saw storms Tuesday, especially southern Genesee County.

estimated times for service restorations.

