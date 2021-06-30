Advertisement

Crews continue working to restore power to thousands in Genesee County

The outage map showed more than 5,400 customers were in the dark as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By Christine Winter
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/30/21) - Consumers Energy said crews continued to work to restore power to thousands of customers after more storms hit parts of Genesee County.

Many areas in Mid-Michigan saw storms Tuesday, especially southern Genesee County.

Click here to see the Consumers Energy outage map and estimated times for service restorations.

