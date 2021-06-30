Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to visit Flint Wednesday

Whitmer says she will tour a road project that’s supporting close to 1,300 jobs.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the road construction project at I-75 and M-46 in Saginaw County.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the road construction project at I-75 and M-46 in Saginaw County.(source: State of Michigan)
By Christine Winter
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/30/21) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she would be in Flint on Wednesday to take a tour of a Rebuilding Michigan road project.

The state said the project was supporting nearly 1,300 jobs.

Whitmer said she would also hold a press conference on Michigan Reconnect and Future for Frontliners. The program was part of an effort to reach the goal of 60% of Michigan residents having a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2030.

Count on ABC 12 News for complete coverage of the tour and press conference.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Severe thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines around Mid-Michigan
Pictured Rocks cliff wall collapses
Boaters watch cliff collapse along Lake Superior in Michigan
Three young girls are accused of breaking into Burton Fire Station 2 early Tuesday.
Authorities identify three girls accused of vandalizing Burton fire station
A mama bear and her cubs took a dip at a South Lake Tahoe beach.
Mama bear and cubs surprise Calif. beachgoers
Police are investigating a body found in the area of Clio Road and Stewart Avenue in Flint.
Police investigating human remains found near Clio Road in Flint area

Latest News

Protecting yourself from downed wires
To prevent any accidents from happening, there are a few things you can do to keep you and your...
Protecting yourself from downed wires
Cleanup underway after storms slam southern Genesee County
Cleanup underway after storms slam southern Genesee County
Grand Blanc Township woman afraid to sleep after storm leaves tree dangling above her home
Grand Blanc Township woman afraid to sleep after storm leaves tree dangling above her home