Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to visit Flint Wednesday
Whitmer says she will tour a road project that’s supporting close to 1,300 jobs.
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/30/21) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she would be in Flint on Wednesday to take a tour of a Rebuilding Michigan road project.
The state said the project was supporting nearly 1,300 jobs.
Whitmer said she would also hold a press conference on Michigan Reconnect and Future for Frontliners. The program was part of an effort to reach the goal of 60% of Michigan residents having a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2030.
