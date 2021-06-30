Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to visit Flint Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/30/21) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she would be in Flint on Wednesday to take a tour of a Rebuilding Michigan road project.

The state said the project was supporting nearly 1,300 jobs.

Whitmer said she would also hold a press conference on Michigan Reconnect and Future for Frontliners. The program was part of an effort to reach the goal of 60% of Michigan residents having a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2030.

Count on ABC 12 News for complete coverage of the tour and press conference.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.