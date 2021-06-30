Grand Blanc Township police chief tapped to lead statewide organization

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township police chief will be working double duty.

In addition to his work with the township, Police Chief Ron Wiles was selected as president of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police during the organization’s summer conference this week.

The state police chiefs organization works on ways to promote and advance the law enforcement profession around Michigan. Wiles will work closely with his counterparts around the state as leader of the group.

