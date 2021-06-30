Grand Blanc Township woman afraid to sleep after storm leaves tree dangling above her home

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (06/29/2021) - A severe thunderstorm on Tuesday had a strong presence in many parts of Mid-Michigan, especially in southern Genesee County.

In Grand Blanc Township, one woman is dealing with two large trees that fell during the storm, barely missing her bedroom window. Now, she’s afraid to sleep in her own home as another large tree hangs right over her roof, and she’s left jumping through hoops to get the situation resolved.

It was just after 1:00 on Tuesday afternoon

“I was on the phone with my daughter, and then suddenly I heard the big noise,” Daxa Patel said.

A severe thunderstorm bringing in strong winds over 60 miles per hour took down powerlines, poles, and trees.

Two of those trees fell right beside Patel’s home in Grand Blanc Township, and now she’s scared that the next storm will bring down the one dangling right above her bedroom.

“That’s what I’m worried about. It’s going to damage my house. I can’t be sleeping in my home. I have to go next door to sleep tonight,” Patel said.

Patel’s son and daughter both live within walking distance of her home...so she plans on sleeping there until the tree is cut down safely, but there’s a problem.

“Nobody wants to touch the property because it says there no one is supposed to cut the trees,” Patel said.

Tree removal companies are telling Patel they can’t cut the tree down because it’s part of a wetland conservation easement that don’t allow cutting down, destroying, or otherwise altering or removing trees.

ABC12 looked into the Agreement for Conservation Easement, and it does say with written permission, a tree can be removed if it eliminates danger to health and safety.

“We tried to get hold of Grand Blanc Township, and I don’t know what the answer is or what they’re going to say. They’re just looking for somebody,” Patel said.

Patel asked for help from ABC12, so we reached out to the Township Supervisor Scott Bennett, who suggested they contact the Township Department of Public Works, which Patel and her family plan on doing first thing Wednesday morning.

ABC12 is going to keep in touch with Patel to make sure this situation is resolved.

Stick with us for updates as soon as that happens.

