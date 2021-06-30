JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

The same weather system that has been plaguing Mid-Michigan since last week, dished up another round of strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. This time, it was the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing that was hit the hardest. The storms were characterized by strong, damaging winds and frequent lightning and thunder. A few showers may linger overnight, but most of us will have a quiet setting as lows range from the middle, to upper 60s.

With a cool front making its way across lower Michigan early Wednesday, more showers will be possible for the afternoon, but the threat of severe thunderstorms will be swept off to our east. Highs for the day will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s. By the end of the day, winds will be shifting in from the northwest. This change in the wind direction will deal us a breath of fresh air as highs retreat into the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

More showers will move across our area Thursday, but we won’t have to worry about any severe thunderstorms. A few more brief showers or sprinkles may pop up Friday, but they shouldn’t be a big deal at all. Brighter skies are expected for the holiday weekend. Saturday will be a very comfortable day with highs staying in the 70s. Temperatures will climb into the 80s again for Sunday and Monday, but temperature / humidity combinations will be pretty good.

Join us on ABC12 News as we keep an eye on weather conditions for this weekend’s firework displays. - JR