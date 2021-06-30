JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday’s weather gave most Mid-Michiganders a chance to clean up from the scattered storms we have been dealing with. It did remain very warm and humid, so it was kind of an uncomfortable day. A few scattered showers popped up too, but most of us stayed dry. A few isolated showers may linger through the night as low temperatures dip into the 50s northwest of the Bay. For the southern parts of the area, lows will be in the lower 60s.

A northerly component to the wind will make for a breath of fresh air across our area for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the 70s for the most part. The exceptions will be in the Thumb and along the Lake Huron shoreline where readings may not touch the 70-degree mark. Partly sunny skies are expected, with a few showers popping up for Thursday afternoon. A few more showers or sprinkles will be possible for Friday, but mainly for the Thumb region.

The holiday weekend looks dry at this point. We will also get back into warmer temperatures too. There is also a good chance that the humidity will climb again, especially from Sunday, on into Monday. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s, with temperature / humidity combinations staying comfortable. On ABC12 News we will talk about a rapid return for the heat and humidity for the end of the holiday weekend. - JR