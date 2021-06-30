Kildee votes to create Jan. 6 riot committee, nearly all Republicans vote no

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - In a nearly party-line vote, the U.S. House voted to create a new select committee charged with investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

Democrat Dan Kildee of Flint voted with the entire Democrat caucus to create the committee while Republicans John Moolenaar of Midland and Lisa McClain of Romeo voted against the measure. The vote on Wednesday was 220-190.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Congressmen Adam Kinzinger of Illinois were the only Republicans to vote in favor of creating the investigative committee.

The riot occurred while the U.S. House was in session to ratify results of the Electoral College and formally award the presidency to Joe Biden. Rioters stormed inside the Capitol while several congressmen, including Kildee, were whisked away to safety.

Multiple deaths were attributed to the riots and more than 140 police officers sustained injuries, according to Kildee. Since then, he said many Republicans have tried to “downplay, diminish and even deny basic facts” about the riots.

Democrats, who control the U.S. House, attempted to set up a bipartisan commission to investigate the riots, but the effort failed in the U.S. Senate.

“To ensure that such an attack never happens again, we have a responsibility to establish the truth of what happened on January 6th,” Kildee said. “While the House had a strong bipartisan vote to establish a 9/11-style commission, I am disappointed that Senate Republicans blocked this bill.”

He expects the new select committee will conduct an investigation and report findings on the riots objectively without partisanship or politics.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.