Kroger in Grand Blanc remains closed due to power outage

The Kroger store in Grand Blanc remained closed Wednesday due to a 24-hour power outage.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grocery shoppers in Grand Blanc had to look elsewhere for food after severe thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday afternoon.

The Kroger store at the Grand Mall on Saginaw Street remained closed due to an ongoing power outage on Wednesday. The store was among 622 Consumers Energy customers without electricity south of Perry Road and east of Saginaw Street.

Power went out on the area around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and Consumers hopes to restore electricity by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More than 4,700 Consumers Energy customers remained without electricity on Wednesday about 24 hours after the severe thunderstorms moved through.

