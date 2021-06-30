Michigan Legislature nears final approval of big K-12 funding boost

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are nearing final approval of a $17.1 billion K-12 budget.

The budget up for a vote this week would eliminate a longstanding base per-student funding gap among districts and boost overall funding by a substantial 10%.

The bill was advanced by the Senate on a nearly unanimous vote after changes were made Wednesday. The House could soon send the measures to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.

Districts and charter schools would receive $8,700 in base per-student state aid, not including at least $1,093 more per pupil from $4 billion of federal funding included in the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in March.

“We are providing our teachers and students with an historic level of funding to ensure our children get the education they need after more than a year of facing unprecedented challenges,” said Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland.

The plan would eliminate a funding gap among school districts -- a proposed milestone 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education with Proposal A. School funding currently differs for affluent and rural districts.

Republicans also approved a one-time $560 million contribution to shore up the school employee retirement system.

Talks continue between lawmakers and Whitmer’s administration on the rest of Michigan’s budgets for the 2022 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

