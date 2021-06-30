Michigan reports 195 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the most new COVID-19 cases for a since day in over two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 195 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 894,628. That is the highest increase since June 12.

State health officials reported four deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,748.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased 50% from Monday’s one-year low with more than 15,800 tests completed on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests fell to the second lowest level of 2021, settling at 1.09%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased again. As of Wednesday, 314 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 27 fewer than Tuesday. Of those, 255 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 81 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 38 of them were on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are the same number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and four more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.43 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 6.031 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.752 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.012 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.852 million people statewide. A total of 52.1% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 61.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 33,569 cases and 905 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Saginaw, 20,026 cases and 604 deaths, which is no change.

Arenac, 1,091 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 10,589 cases and 341 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Clare, 2,053 cases and 84 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 1,920 cases and 57 deaths, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,246 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 3,057 cases and 75 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,810 cases and 69 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 5,399 cases and 95 deaths, which is no change.

Lapeer, 7,854 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Midland, 6,860 cases and 91 deaths, which is no change.

Ogemaw, 1,474 cases and 42 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 584 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,622 cases and 53 deaths, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,736 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 5,735 cases and 105 deaths, which is no change.

Tuscola, 4,886 cases and 162 deaths, which is no change.

