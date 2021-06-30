Advertisement

Michigan Senate approves $25M to help brain rehab clinics facing cuts

Changes to the state’s insurance laws decrease payments for treatment of crash victims
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Rehabilitation facilities and in-home providers who help people catastrophically injured in car crashes could apply for $25 million in state aid under legislation that is advancing closer to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Senate unanimously approved the bill Wednesday after amending it to set aside $25 million instead of $10 million, which the House approved.

Starting Friday, there will be a 45% reduction in what auto insurers can be billed for post-acute services that do not have a Medicare code. Clinics and treatment providers have threatened to close with decreased state reimbursement rates.

The aid would be available on a first-come, first-served basis to providers that document a “systemic deficit” due to the limits on charges.

The Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer slashed the reimbursements as part of a 2019 law to lower drivers’ premiums by containing medical costs and letting them forgo unlimited benefits.

