Advertisement

Michigan unemployment agency contractor pleads guilty to $3 million fraud

Brandi Hawkins facilitated over 700 fraudulent claims that paid out $3.8 million
Authorities combat unemployment claim fraud.
Authorities combat unemployment claim fraud.(WIBW)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A contract employee with access to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency database pleaded guilty to her role in facilitating a $3 million fraud scheme.

Brandi Hawkins faces up to 20 years in prison when she receives her sentence in October.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Hawkins worked with numerous people on a scheme to defraud Michigan’s unemployment system by filing fake claims. Other conspirators filed fraudulent claims, often using stolen identities, and Hawkins used her access to move them through the system to receive payment.

Authorities have identified some of the co-conspirators and are working to identify others.

Investigators say Hawkins approved over 700 false claims, which paid out over $3.8 million and received bribes from the people who filed them. The scheme could have resulted in $12 million worth of fraudulent payments if each claim had been paid in full.

“Facilitating a fraudulent scheme to enrich yourself and others by stealing unemployment compensation earmarked for pandemic assistance is a vicious crime,” said IRS Acting Special Agent in Charge Kelly Lewis.

Prosecutors say Hawkins used her proceeds from the scheme to purchase high-end handbags and other luxury items. Law enforcement officials seized $200,000 at her residence when they served a search warrant.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Severe thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines around Mid-Michigan
Pictured Rocks cliff wall collapses
Boaters watch cliff collapse along Lake Superior in Michigan
Three young girls are accused of breaking into Burton Fire Station 2 early Tuesday.
Authorities identify three girls accused of vandalizing Burton fire station
A mama bear and her cubs took a dip at a South Lake Tahoe beach.
Mama bear and cubs surprise Calif. beachgoers
Police are investigating a body found in the area of Clio Road and Stewart Avenue in Flint.
Police investigating human remains found near Clio Road in Flint area

Latest News

Power outage graphic
Crews continue working to restore power to thousands in Genesee County
Protecting yourself from downed wires
To prevent any accidents from happening, there are a few things you can do to keep you and your...
Protecting yourself from downed wires
Cleanup underway after storms slam southern Genesee County
Cleanup underway after storms slam southern Genesee County