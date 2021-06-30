One more day of heat, humidity before cooling down

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Today will be the last day of high humidity and warm conditions as cooler and drier air moves in by tomorrow.

As we go throughout the day, a cold front will make its way through Mid-Michigan, this will likely spark off a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon but they won’t be too widespread. These storms are not expected to be severe. Before the front arrives, high should make it into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Going into tomorrow, that cold front will usher in a refreshing change of pace and we’ll see lower humidity and cooler temperatures. There is a chance for a few more storms tomorrow but highs will only be in the lower to middle 70s.

Looking ahead to the 4th of July weekend, our weather is looking very nice. On Friday, we’ll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine and it’ll feel refreshing outside with highs in the lower 70s. Into the weekend itself, things are trending warmer, so it now looks like we’ll be in the lower 80s on Saturday and upper 80s for 4th of July. Both days will see mostly sunny skies. So, expect a beautiful weekend for any holiday events across Mid-Michigan.

A quick look at next week shows a dry start to the week but rain/storm chances return by Tuesday.

