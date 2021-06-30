Advertisement

Overnight fire heavily damages popular Flint Township restaurant

Foutch's Pub in Flint Township sustained heavy damage from an overnight fire Wednesday morning.
Foutch's Pub in Flint Township sustained heavy damage from an overnight fire Wednesday morning.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A popular Flint Township restaurant is closed after an overnight fire caused heavy damage early Wednesday.

The Flint Township Fire Department responded to Foutch’s Pub at 1477 S. Linden Road just after 3 a.m. The first units on the scene found flames shooting from the roof.

Foutch’s suffered heavy damage, but most of the fire was contained to the business. The neighboring Strike Zone Baseball and Vehicle City CrossFit locations suffered some smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported from the fire. Investigators will continue looking into how the fire started.

