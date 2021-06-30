Protecting yourself from downed wires

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

To prevent any accidents from happening, there are a few things you can do to keep you and your family safe if you see any downed power lines in your neighborhood.

Consumers Energy says more than 12-thousand customers in Genesee County were impacted during the thunderstorms this past week.

ABC 12 spoke directly with the power utility company to ask how they keep their workers and customers safe.

“Don’t assume any line is anything other than electric line that is fully charged, they can be deadly, even though they’re silent, they can just be laying there -- you think I’ll just move it out of the way and you do not want to do that.”

Terry DeDoes with Consumers Energy explains what to do if you see a downed power line.

He says the first thing to remember is to stay at least 25 feet away and to report them immediately.

You can call Consumers Energy at 1 (800) 477 5050 or 9-1-1.

“That’s how we find out about where these lines are so our crews can go to those areas, and make them safe.”

Dedoes says even their employees take extra precaution for their own safety as well.

“Our employees are trained to go out, following storms and to be looking for downed wires, and we will perform what we call wire guard duty. We will post, employees around the areas to keep other folks from going near those.”

But remember, if Consumers aren’t able to get to a downed power line right away do not take things into your own hands.

Dedoes says local police and fire departments are able to help.

“There’s never a convenient time. We’re working with our crews on extended hours, making sure they can get to these lines make the repairs and restore customers electric service as soon as possible.”

Consumers Energy says another way to prepare for a thunderstorm storm is to have at least three days of food stocked up and keep your electronics charged.

To see more outage safety tips from Consumers Energy click on the link, HERE.

