Several Mid-Michigan freeway projects continue over Fourth of July weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane closures on more than 60% of state highway and freeway projects over Fourth of July weekend.

Lane restrictions will be removed on 107 of 171 active projects across Michigan from 3 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Equipment and barrels will remain in the work zones off the travel lines for the projects that are pausing.

“With almost all remaining COVID-19 restrictions having been lifted, we expect a tremendous amount of folks to be traveling this Fourth of July holiday weekend,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “With more work than ever happening on state roads thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, we remind all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in work zones.”

But lane closures will remain for several active projects around Mid-Michigan. They include:

Two lanes open in each direction of I-69 between Hammerberg Road and Dort Highway.

One lane open in each direction of I-69 in eastern Lapeer County with ramp closures at M-53 in Imlay City.

Three lanes open in the peak direction of travel on I-75 in Bay County with a moveable barrier wall.

Three lanes open in the peak direction of travel on I-75 around the M-46 interchange in Saginaw County with a moveable barrier wall.

Lane shifts will remain in place on U.S. 23 at Grand Blanc Road and Baldwin Road in Mundy Township.

One lane of traffic open with a temporary traffic signal on M-52 at Marsh Creek in Saginaw County.

M-65 remains closed between U.S. 23 and Main Street in Twining.

