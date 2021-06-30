Whitmer visits MCC, talks about progress of Futures for Frontliners Program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan) is making sure all Michiganders have the opportunity to thrive and earn a college degree or skills certificate through the Futures for Frontliners Program.

On Wednesday she toured Mott Community College’s campus in Flint to see how they’re preparing students for the workforce.

“Every Michigander deserves a pathway to a good paying job, regardless of their age, their income, their race, their ethnicity or where they live,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Michele Burnside currently works 80 hours a week as a care giver. Equivalent to two full time jobs.

However, she has bigger dreams of going back to school.

“I’m tired of working 80 hours. I love my job, don’t get me wrong, but I’m tired of working 80 hours a week,” said Burnside.

When she heard about the Futures for Frontliners Program, Burnside said she jumped right in. Now working towards a degree in long-term health care.

“Hopefully I won’t have to work 80 hours a week in my golden years,” said Burnside.

Brandon Wesley is also enrolled in the Future for Fronliner’s Program at Mott Community College. He said the program is boosting his confidence to chase his dreams of being a nurse practitioner.

“I feel like the Futures for Frontline’s program really helped me step up to the plate to where I want to be,” said Wesley.

Gov. Whitmer says 85,000 Michiganders have already been accepted in the program and more 15,000 are currently enrolled.

“This is the time. There are good paying jobs in the state and this is an opportunity to get the skills you need to do it,” said Gov. Whitmer.

However, she said success of the program isn’t measured by the number enrolled, but the number of people who walk across the stage on graduation day.

“And that’s why we’re not just investing in students, we’re investing student success overall,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Mott Community College was recently awarded $138,000 by the state to ensure students receive their earned diploma or skills certificate.

