Asphalt plant proposed for land in Genesee Township

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ajax Materials Corp. is asking for permission to build a new asphalt plant near the border of Flint and Genesee Township.

The plant would be located at 5088 Energy Drive, which is just east of the intersection of Dort Highway and Carpenter Road. It would combine hot asphalt with aggregates to make hot mix asphalt used to pave roads, driveways and parking lots.

The project requires an air quality permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to emit contaminants by burning fuel during the process of making the asphalt. Air quality also could be affected by storing and moving materials, as well as fumes from the asphalt mix materials.

Ajax would be required under a permit to install equipment designed to protect the environment and conduct routine testing to make sure regulations are followed.

State regulators are planning a virtual public hearing on the plans Aug. 3. The public is invited to comment on the air quality permit for the plant through Aug. 16.

Comments only about air quality will be recorded. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy does not regulate concerns about noise, traffic or local zoning laws.

Anyone with comments about the project’s effect on air quality can email them to EGLE-AQD-PTIPublicComments@michigan.gov, leave a voicemail at 517-284-0900 or mail EGLE, Air Quality Division, Permit Section, P.O. Box 30260, Lansing, Michigan 48909.

Click here for more information about the Ajax project and the proposed air quality permit.

This is the second asphalt plant planned in Mid-Michigan this year. Capital Asphalt of Lansing sought permission to build a facility on farmland near the U.S. 23 and Center Road in Livingston County’s Tyrone Township.

However, the company withdrew its rezoning request in April amid significant backlash from neighbors, who were concerned about losing the rural character of the site.

