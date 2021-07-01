Berston Field House hosting sixth annual Flint Water Fest this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Water Fest returns this weekend, hoping to continue their education on the importance of the critical resource.

This year, the event is expanding and hoping to unite the Flint community.

“It’s just something that we just go to the tap and turn on,” said Water Fest Founder Kay Smith. “We may not think that in another of the world, they don’t have water there.”

Now in it’s sixth year, the Flint Water Fest will be reaching more people than ever before thanks to taking the event to Berston Field House.

“We’re really excited,” Smith said. “We’re usually downtown, but this year we wanted to take it to the north end to activate the space and kind of marry the downtown with the north end. So we have an art walk downtown and we’re going to have some of that art here at Berston too.”

On top of using their platform to educate residents about the importance of water, Smith said they’ll be making sure community members have access to clean drinking water.

“Drippy’s water drive will be 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday and National Cleaning water collective is giving away seven pallets of water, so people can come right up front and Berston and we’ll load them up,” she said.

The three-day event will also feature live music, a carnival and opportunities to learn about the importance of water security, which Smith said Flint is the perfect place to use as a platform.

“Highlight it and share different things you should do,” she said. “Turn off your water when brushing your teeth, take short showers, don’t water your lawn on hot days. It’s the perfect segue into a great conversation about water.”

Flint Water Fest events begin Friday at Berston Field House on North Saginaw Street just north of the downtown area.

