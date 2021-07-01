Burton police locate parents of 2-year-old found alone early Thursday

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Burton police went going door-to-door to find the parents of a 2-year-old found wandering alone early Thursday.

Passersby found the child walking around alone with around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of Lapeer and Genesee roads. The little boy was fully clothed and wearing a diaper, but he had no shoes.

The Burton Police Department took the 2-year-old to an area hospital, where he was in good condition. Michigan Child Protective Services has been notified of the incident and was with the boy later Thursday morning.

Burton Police Chief David Ross said the parents were located and the boy was identified just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Some residents who live near Lapeer and Genesee roads received an automated call from the Genesee County 911 center Thursday morning looking for information on the boy’s parents. They have been identified and police will continue investigating the situation.

