Cooler and less humid on Thursday

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We are finally saying goodbye to the humidity, and we are welcoming in some cooler and drier air today. While most of the day will be dry, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm popping up later in the day. This shouldn’t be a widespread issue so most of us will stay dry with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the lower to middle 70s away from the lake but in the 60s closer to Lake Huron. Overnight, mostly clear skies are expected and that will pave the way for a mostly sunny day tomorrow. Highs should be in the lower to middle 70s once again. So, if you have been holding off on doing some yard work, the forecast the next few days should be great!

Looking ahead to the 4th of July weekend, the forecast is looking pretty good. On Saturday, we’ll see partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s so any events or firework shows happening that night should be good to go. On the 4th itself, we’ll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine and very warm/hot conditions. Highs should be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with some humidity too so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated. We did add a low-end chance for a storm or two to the forecast but most will stay dry and it’s nothing to cancel plans over.

Into next week, we’ll see one more warm and dry day on Monday before rain and cooler weather arrives for midweek.

