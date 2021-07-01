Excitement coming from FSU athlete after NCAA announcement

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

A huge change for college athletics Wednesday night.

Every NCAA athlete in the country will be able to make money off of their name.

This change comes after years of debate with the NCAA rules prohibiting athletes from selling the rights of their names, image and likenesses.

Josiah Curry from Mt. Morris was filled with excitement after hearing the announcement that student-athletes could make money from endorsements or a variety of other ventures.

“Now, finally be able to get some recognition from our hard work and stuff like that and be able to make some type of money so it’s a good thing,” he said.

Some of the new rules following this decision will allow athletes to make money from social media accounts, signing autographs, teaching camps or lessons and even starting their own business while keeping their schools informed.

The running back from Ferris State University, says not only will this inspire college athletes like himself but even future athletes.

“This is happening for like all NCAA all college students. So, just to be able to finally get paid for something that you love to do is amazing, so that’s the motivation for people coming up, and people that are doing it and a reason why they should keep doing it,” added Curry.

However, there could be some restrictions based on the state and individual schools.

To see the full NCAA announcement, click on the article, HERE.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.