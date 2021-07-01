Advertisement

Fourth of July fireworks on Sanford Lake moving to new location

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Sanford Lake is continuing a 20-year tradition with Fourth of July fireworks on Sunday, but viewing will be in new locations.

Boaters used to watch the fireworks on the water while people on land were invited to watch at the Community of Christ campground. With the lack of lake after the Sanford Dam failed, the fireworks can be viewed from Sanford Lake Park and Sanford Village Park.

“We miss being able to watch the fireworks from our boats. However, we’re excited to have two viewing areas for our community to enjoy the spectacular show,” said Sanford Lake Association Communication Director Elaine Arnold.

Entertainment at Sanford Lake Park starts at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will be launched beginning at dusk.

Sanford Lake Park, which is part of the Midland County Parks system, allows beer but no liquor. Sanford Village Park south of the dam does not allow alcoholic beverages of any kind.

The association generally spends about $10,000 on the annual fireworks display, which usually comes from local residents. The Kepler Foundation, Spicer Group and Fisher Construction stepped in with contributions to pay the cost this year.

