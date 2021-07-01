I-75 rock throwing victim’s family unhappy about lack of prison time for suspects

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of 32-year-old Kenneth White is not happy about the juvenile sentences likely for four suspects who threw rocks on I-75, leading to his death in 2017.

Trevor Gray, Alexzander Miller, Mark Sekelsky and Mikadyn Payne all were charged as juveniles with manslaughter for White’s death on Thursday. All four pleaded guilty and three of them likely will not serve another day behind bars.

Only Miller, who was released on bond nearly a year ago, will go back to jail and serve the 330 days he was free while the other three suspects remained in jail.

All four suspects threw rocks off the Dodge Road overpass onto southbound I-75 in October 2017. One of the rocks crashed through the windshield of a work van on the freeway and hit White, who was riding in the passenger seat.

Kyle Anger, who pleaded guilty to an adult charge of second-degree murder, served 15 months in prison and was released in January. The four younger suspects all remained in jail until May, when the Michigan Court of Appeals allowed the adult charges against them to be dropped.

Thursday’s hearing was kept pretty secretive. White’s family just found out Wednesday, so many of them were not able to attend. White’s aunt was the only family member who listened to the proceedings on Zoom.

White’s father was not happy after learning about what happened in court Thursday, but he understands that he can’t change the judicial system or the court’s decision. And nothing will bring back his son.

“Even when they were locked up in jail, they got to see ‘em, they got to talk to ‘em,” said Kenneth White Sr. “They took that away from us.”

White Sr. wanted a 10-year sentence for each of the five charged with killing his son. Instead, the four younger suspects have served 43 months in jail.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and defense attorney Mike Manley pointed out they have been in custody longer than Anger, who admitted to throwing the rock that killed White. Anger, who was 17 when the crime occurred, served 39 months behind bars.

Manley said the four younger suspects made the most of their three and a half years in jail.

“They availed themselves programming and got educated, they kept their noses clean and were not disciplinary problems, and they are back with their families and all of them are gainfully employed and doing well,” he said. “That is a success story for our justice system.”

Gray, Sekelsky and Payne are expected to receive one year of probation, which includes a curfew, and a requirement for community service at sentencing on Aug. 3. Miller was taken back to jail after Thursday’s hearing and will remain on probation after his release.

None of the four will have the charge on their criminal records as adults because they pleaded guilty to juvenile charges.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.