Longtime Northwood University athletic director steps down

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Longtime Northwood University Athletic Director Dave Marsh is stepping down to take a teaching position at the institution.

Jeff Curtis, the head women’s basketball coach at Northwood, has been appointed to take Marsh’s place beginning Aug. 15. The search for a new women’s basketball coach was under way Thursday.

Marsh, who worked eight years as athletic director, will become an assistant professor in Northwood’s sports management program.

“Dave’s passion for Northwood athletics has been a great asset for our University and I know he will carry that passion over to our sport management program,” said Northwood University President Kent MacDonald. “Jeff has been a tremendous ambassador for Northwood through his outstanding work leading our women’s basketball program. He is respected by our staff and is the perfect choice to lead our athletic department.”

Marsh said his time as athletic director has been rewarding and an honor.

“Having been in college athletics for 33 years, this is an emotional decision for me,” he said. “I believe God is calling me to the new challenge of teaching and making a difference in the lives of students in a different way.”

Curtis has been part of Northwood’s athletic program since 2000. He was an assistant coach with the men’s basketball program when he was appointed to turn around the struggling women’s basketball team, which reached new heights under his leadership.

Curtis’ record in 17 seasons as head coach was 233-227, which is 152 more wins than any previous Northwood women’s basketball coach. Northwood played in the GLIAC tournament 11 of the past 14 seasons.

“I would like to thank President MacDonald and all of the administration for allowing me the privilege of becoming athletic director for a university that means so much to my family and me,” said Curtis.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.