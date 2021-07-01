MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes offers million dollar cash vaccine incentives

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/01/21)<”It’s an exciting opportunity for so many people in our state,” said MI Governor, Gretchen Whitmer. (D)

How does $1 million sound? What about $2 million? Or perhaps a $55,000 college scholarship?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is betting these prizes are just the shot in the arm needed-- to boost vaccination numbers in Michigan.

“We saw in Ohio and other states that have had sweepstakes that they had an influx of people coming in to get vaccinated,” The Governor said.

The ‘MI Shot to Win’ sweepstakes will give vaccinated residents a chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nearly $500,000 in scholarships through a lottery raffle.

“There are some that simply have some questions and maybe this will motivate them to seek the answers for their questions so they will feel comfortable getting vaccinated and then register for the sweepstakes,” Whitmer said.

Michigan residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 10th of this year can enter.

They are eligible for the cash prize. Those ages 12-17 are eligible for the scholarships.

The sweepstakes will be operated and funded by Meijer and the United Way.

The “MI Shot to Win” Sweepstakes cash giveaways include:

$1 million drawing -- on or about July 11th.

$50,000 daily drawings -- one per day for 30 days.

$2 million pot -- grand prize awarded at the end of summer.

Nine $55,000 college scholarships-- Parents must register their children by Aug. 3 to win.

“With the sweepstakes we hope increase our rate by that 9 percent. Roughly 700,000 more Michiganders that we can get to that 70 percent rate,” Whitmer said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.