Michigan auto insurance cost cuts take effect Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Major changes are coming to no-fault auto insurance in Michigan on Thursday.

There will be cuts to in-home nursing care for people who have been catastrophically hurt in a crash. That would affect about 18,000 people in the state right now recovering from those injuries.

In addition, workers who provide care to victims won’t be able to charge insurance companies as much as they have in the past. The new law will also drop pay for in-home care workers to $10 an hour.

Drivers have to buy more coverage to get the kind of protection they’ve come to expect. But they can pay far less if that doesn’t matter to them.

Several health care providers affected by the cuts threatened to close due to the reduced revenue they can receive. The Michigan Senate approved bills on Wednesday setting up a $25 million fund to help providers ease the transition to lower reimbursement rates.

The Michigan House still has to approve the measure before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign it into law.

