Advertisement

Michigan court opens door a bit to more slip-and-fall cases

Icy and slushy patches can be a major hazard to pedestrians.
Icy and slushy patches can be a major hazard to pedestrians.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court is chipping away at a longstanding legal doctrine that makes it tough to win slip-and-fall lawsuits in the state.

Donna Livings needed three surgeries after falling in an icy lot as she tried to get to work at a suburban Detroit restaurant in 2014. It can be difficult to win slip-and-fall lawsuits under Michigan law unless someone can show a hazard had “special aspects.”

But the Supreme Court now says there can be an exception for people who encounter a hazard while trying to get into a workplace. Employees at Dimitre’s in Eastpointe were told to park in a rear lot and only use the back door.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities combat unemployment claim fraud.
Michigan unemployment agency contractor pleads guilty to $3 million fraud
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Michigan attorney general finds birth certificate policy unconstitutional
Foutch's Pub in Flint Township sustained heavy damage from an overnight fire Wednesday morning.
Overnight fire heavily damages popular Flint Township restaurant
Pictured Rocks cliff wall collapses
Boaters watch cliff collapse along Lake Superior in Michigan
Grand Blanc Township woman afraid to sleep after storm leaves tree dangling above her home
Grand Blanc Township woman afraid to sleep after storm leaves tree dangling above her home

Latest News

Attorney general: 10 fake charities operating in Michigan dissolved
Auto insurance
Michigan auto insurance cost cuts take effect Thursday
To help address the rise in crime one mid-Michigan police department wanted to get closer to...
Burton police locate parents of 2-year-old found alone early Thursday
FILE- (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Michigan to give away $5 million in lottery-style vaccination raffle