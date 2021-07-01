Advertisement

Michigan to give away $5 million in lottery-style vaccination raffle

It will give vaccinated Michiganders the chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarships
FILE- (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Matt Barbour
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WJRT) - Michigan will soon have its own vaccination lottery.

The state is encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by awarding more than $5 million in cash and nearly $500,000 in college scholarships.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce more on the “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” Thursday morning.

The vaccination lottery comes after other states have offered millions of dollars in incentives to boost their vaccination rates.

Right now about 62% of people 16 and older in Michigan have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

