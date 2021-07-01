Michigan reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases for first time in three weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported over 200 new COVID-19 cases for a single day for the first time in three weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 228 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 894,856. That is the highest increase since June 12.

State health officials reported 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,758.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady with more than 14,100 tests completed on Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests increased to the highest level in a month, settling at 2.61%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased again. As of Thursday, 301 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 13 fewer than Wednesday. Of those, 245 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady. As of Thursday, Michigan hospitals were treating 75 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 37 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are six fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and one fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.445 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 6.031 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.767 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.024 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.857 million people statewide. A total of 52.2% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 61.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 33,571 cases and 905 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Saginaw, 20,028 cases and 604 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Arenac, 1,091 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 10,591 cases and 341 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Clare, 2,053 cases and 84 deaths, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,920 cases and 57 deaths, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,247 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 3,057 cases and 75 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,810 cases and 69 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 5,399 cases and 95 deaths, which is no change.

Lapeer, 7,854 cases and 204 deaths, which is no change.

Midland, 6,860 cases and 91 deaths, which is no change.

Ogemaw, 1,474 cases and 42 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 584 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,622 cases and 53 deaths, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,736 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 5,737 cases and 105 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Tuscola, 4,886 cases and 162 deaths, which is no change.

