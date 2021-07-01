Advertisement

Michigan State Police found gun hidden in woman’s fake pregnant belly

Michigan State Police say white stuffing on the left in a woman's fake pregnant belly was...
Michigan State Police say white stuffing on the left in a woman's fake pregnant belly was concealing the pistol on the right.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INKSTER, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a woman was concealing a handgun in a fake pregnant belly near Detroit earlier this week.

Troopers from the Metro Detroit Post pulled over the woman in Inkster for a traffic violation. Police say she admitted to driving on a suspended license and advised troopers that she was pregnant.

A female trooper searched the woman and discovered a stuffed pouch under her shirt, which was concealing a pistol.

A male passenger in the woman’s Chrysler 200 was arrested on charges of having illegal oxycodone. The woman is facing weapons charges.

