Michigan State Police found gun hidden in woman’s fake pregnant belly

INKSTER, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a woman was concealing a handgun in a fake pregnant belly near Detroit earlier this week.

Troopers from the Metro Detroit Post pulled over the woman in Inkster for a traffic violation. Police say she admitted to driving on a suspended license and advised troopers that she was pregnant.

A female trooper searched the woman and discovered a stuffed pouch under her shirt, which was concealing a pistol.

A male passenger in the woman’s Chrysler 200 was arrested on charges of having illegal oxycodone. The woman is facing weapons charges.

Troopers located a semi automatic pistol from the stuffing. Her male passenger admitted to being in possession of oxycodone and was also taken into custody. Both suspects were lodged at Inkster PD on CCW and possession charges. Pends prosecutor review. pic.twitter.com/aCP1A3afHB — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.