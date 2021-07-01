Advertisement

Michigan students can receive scholarships not linked to ACT and SAT scores

Scholarship eligibility can be based on scholastic achievement rather than just standardized tests
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signing bills.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Thursday that removes requirements for students to complete ACT or SAT tests to receive scholarships.

House Bill 4055 amends Michigan’s competitive scholarships act of 1964 to allow scholastic achievement as a deciding factor in awarding scholarships instead. The law previously required certain ACT or SAT test scores to determine who was eligible for scholarships.

Neither of the standardized tests were readily available over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t imagine trying to navigate applying for college and financial aid as a young adult in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Democrat State Rep. Sarah Anthony of Lansing, who sponsored the bill. “Students should not be punished for impossible circumstances outside of their control.”

Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Michigan College Access Network executive director, said the removal of standardized test scores for scholarships will help more students achieve a college education.

“Equitable financial aid is an important step toward ensuring all students in Michigan – especially low-income students, first-generation college-going students, and students of color – have the opportunity to attend college,” he said.

