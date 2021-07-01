Most I-75 rock throwing suspects likely won’t serve more time behind bars

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four of the five suspects in the deadly I-75 rock throwing case from 2017 pleaded guilty to new juvenile charges Thursday and most of them likely won’t return to jail.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office filed the juvenile manslaughter charges on Thursday and the teens all pleaded guilty under an agreement. Trevor Gray, Mark Sekelsky and Mikadyn Payne likely will be sentenced to time already served in jail and one year of probation.

That means none of those three teens will likely be sentenced to any more jail time.

Alexzander Miller is expected to face 330 more days in jail because he was released on bond in July 2020, so the deal includes him serving the same jail term as the other three. He returned to jail on Thursday while awaiting a formal sentencing hearing.

All four are scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 3, where they will receive a year of probation.

“They’re likely not to face further incarceration inasmuch as they’ve been locked up for four years in an adult facility, longer than the one adult who threw the rock, who was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced by a Circuit Court judge in October 2019,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Kyle Anger, who pleaded guilty to an adult second-degree murder charge in 2019, served 15 months in prison and was released last January.

All five suspects initially faced 11 charges in adult court, including second-degree murder. They could have faced up to life in prison if convicted.

Gray, Miller, Payne and Sekelsky spent three and a half years in jail after the October 2017 incident in which they and Anger threw rocks off the Dodge Road overpass onto southbound I-75 in Vienna Township. One of the rocks crashed through the windshield of a work van and killed 32-year-old Kenneth White, who was riding in the passenger seat.

The four younger suspects were released from jail in May after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that adult charges against them could be dropped in favor of the new juvenile charges filed on Thursday. The prosecutor’s office dropped the adult charges the following day.

Miller said three and a half years in jail changed him and put him on a path to success later in life.

