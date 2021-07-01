Police arrest mother of 2-year-old found wandering alone in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a 2-year-old found wandering in Burton early Thursday has been arrested.

Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said investigators are seeking child neglect charges against the woman, who was not identified. Two other children age 3 or younger have been removed from her home.

Passersby found the 2-year-old alone near the intersection of Lapeer and Belsay roads around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. They contacted the Burton Police Department, which went door-to-door trying to determine the child’s identity.

Residents around where the child was located also received an automated message from the Genesee County 911 center seeking information about case.

Ross said police determined the child’s identity and located the mother at a residence in the 1200 block of Lapeer Road just before 11 a.m. The mother was arrested around 1 p.m. and remained in custody Thursday afternoon in the Genesee County Jail while awaiting formal charges.

Ross said police went to the child’s home and found “disgusting” living conditions.

The other young children removed from the home have been placed with their fathers. Michigan Child Protective Services is part of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.