Republic Services state trash collection will continue for Flint residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Trash collection will continue for Flint residents.

ABC12 has been keeping you up to date about the exchange between Flint City Council and Republic Services about their contract and trash pickup.

“You don’t play chicken with the health and safety of the residents of the city of Flint,” said Kate Fields, Flint City Council president and representative of the 4th ward.

Fields said she’s frustrated over trash collection.

“We not only have to think of all the ramifications of not having waste collection in the City of Flint. Not only is it highly unpleasant, but in this climate of violence, and people are so on edge,” said Fields.

Republic Services says they’re frustrated with the council.

In a statement the company said, “We are disappointed that the City Council was unable to approve the request from city staff for a short-term contract extension with Republic Services. "

However, there’s good news.

The statement said, “Residents should know that nothing will change with respect to their regular waste collection services in the immediate future.”

Now, Flint residents Jane Corder and her husband are breathing a sigh of relief knowing their neighborhood won’t become a trash dump.

“Garbage is garbage... it’s nasty and I just love when they pick it up and get it all out of here,” said Jane.

Republic Services says they will continue to update customers on any service developments or changes.

The council must decide if the city will get a new company... or stick with Republic.

