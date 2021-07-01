Republic Services will continue collecting trash in Flint without contract

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A day after the Flint City Council failed to approve a contract extension with Republic Services, the household waste hauler remained on the job.

The company’s contract to collect trash, recycling and yard waste in Flint expired on Wednesday. The company offered a 90-day extension for $1.4 million, but city council members did not ratify it. Council members approved a 30-day extension instead.

Republic Services issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying the company is “working in good faith” with Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office “as a long-standing community partner.” Residents should see no immediate change in their waste collection for now.

The company could have ceased all household waste collection in Flint on Thursday without a contract, but decided to continue the essential service.

“Republic Services has valued our relationship with the City of Flint and recognizes the health and safety issues residents face without having a contracted waste hauler collecting waste in the city,” the company statement says.

The city currently is seeking bids for a long-term trash hauling contract from interested companies. Flint residents and city officials have complained about delays in Republic Services’ waste collection, which the company blames on an ongoing labor shortage.

Council members who supported the 90-day extension said they can’t leave the city with no household waste collection, but council members who voted against it say the delays aren’t much different than leaving the city with no garbage contractor.

