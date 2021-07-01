Saginaw water bill assistance program helps residents avoid being shut off

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/30/2021) - ***MATT***)

Saginaw residents came to city hall Wednesday with a mission - keep my water flowing.

Clydie Powell was one of them.

“It’s a great worry on your mind. And you don’t have the funds to be able to do the things that you need to do.”

Powell - along with many others are taking advantage of a joint program between the city - United Way - and the Saginaw County Community Action Center to pay water bills for up to three months to help avoid a shut-off.

“What we’re trying to do is curb that by creating those opportunities to get people to come in. We’re hoping to at least eliminate that list of people who are critical to have their services turned off,” explained Hurley Coleman III, Saginaw County Community Action Committee Executive Director.

You just need to come in with your most recent bill - proof of income and photo id.

There’s also help from representatives to assist with other utilities.

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore explained to me how everyone is pulling together for the good of the city.

“If you’re out there and you need it, please come in. Because, if we don’t know, you may possibly be in that shut-off. And we’re really not trying to shut people off.”

With help can come relief and less stress.

“It’s a big weight off my shoulders. I will be able to sleep better. No more headaches. No more worrying. No more time to figure out how I’m going to get this paid,” added Powell.

The city of Saginaw hopes to help hundreds of residents keep their water on and give them a little piece of mind. The program runs through Friday.

STARS will provide free transportation to city hall for any Saginaw resident needing assistance paying their water bill.

You can also call the number on your screen (989)-759-1450.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.