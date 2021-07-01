Trash pickup in limbo after Flint City Council fails to extend three-month contract with Republic Services

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (06/30/2021) - City Council failed to adopt a three-month contract extension with it’s trash removal company, Republic Services by it’s July 1 deadline.

The original resolution was a three-month contract extension worth $1.4 million with another roughly $300,000 more to bring more workers to Flint and resolve their issue with worker shortages.

Considering many community members and city officials voiced their concerns with Republic’s poor service, there were several objections to the contract extension. City Council members asked if there was any wiggle room to change the contract to 30 days or 60 days instead of 90 and were not satisfied when Republic said that was the only offer they have. Republic says 90 days allows them to have the time they need to bring workers in.

Instead of voting for or against the original resolution, City Council still voted to change the contract to 30 days with a 5-4 majority before midnight, including yes votes from Councilmembers Mays, Winfrey-Carter, Galloway, Davis, and Griggs. Councilmembers who voted no were Fields, Worthing, Winfrey, and Guerra.

After council voted to change the motion, City Council voted to adjourn, so there was never a vote to adopt the amended resolution.

Without a legitimate contract extension, the city is now at risk of not getting their trash picked up on Thursday and over the holiday weekend.

”I’m disappointed because there wasn’t an outcome tonight. It was a lot of wasted time. We didn’t get any results. There wasn’t even a vote to amend that actually took place. There wasn’t an actual vote on the resolution itself. The vote to amend was there, but I’m just disappointed there was no actual action done tonight,” Councilman Santino Guerra said.

Guerra added that residents are going to be outraged, saying, “They have the right to be because tonight the Council had the opportunity to extend this contract or to amend the contract and neither action happened, which is possibly going to cause delays for residents, so I think residents have the right to be outraged and disappointed in the actions of their elected officials.”

First Ward Councilman Eric Mays says the mayor is able to spend up to $75,000 without council approval, which could pay for trash services for the next few days until there is more clarity on what this means for Flint residents.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley provided a statement immediately following the special meeting, saying, “We are reviewing Council’s action and will immediately begin working with our service provider to determine if they will accept the changes made by council to the negotiated proposal. We understand the importance of securing a working contract and providing critical services to the residents of the City of Flint.”

Councilmembers say Neeley or two council members can call a special meeting as early as Friday morning but might have trouble with the upcoming holiday weekend.

