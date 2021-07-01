Whitmer signs bills increasing access to insulin in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Diabetes patients who need an emergency supply of insulin will have improved access to the medication under bills Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Thursday.

Senate Bill 155 allows pharmacists to dispense insulin to patients who had a valid prescription that expired within in the last year. Senate Bill 156 requires health insurers to cover emergency insulin supplies dispensed with recently expired prescriptions.

“For people living with diabetes, access to insulin is a matter of life and death,” Whitmer said.

Republican State Sen. Kevin Daley of Lapeer County sponsored both bills.

“Countless Michiganders need insulin to survive, and they should never be forced into a place where they can’t get their lifesaving medication,” he said. “My bills would establish a safety net for those who rely on this medication in their daily lives.”

