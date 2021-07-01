Advertisement

Whitmer signs bills increasing access to insulin in Michigan

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Diabetes patients who need an emergency supply of insulin will have improved access to the medication under bills Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Thursday.

Senate Bill 155 allows pharmacists to dispense insulin to patients who had a valid prescription that expired within in the last year. Senate Bill 156 requires health insurers to cover emergency insulin supplies dispensed with recently expired prescriptions.

“For people living with diabetes, access to insulin is a matter of life and death,” Whitmer said.

Republican State Sen. Kevin Daley of Lapeer County sponsored both bills.

“Countless Michiganders need insulin to survive, and they should never be forced into a place where they can’t get their lifesaving medication,” he said. “My bills would establish a safety net for those who rely on this medication in their daily lives.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities combat unemployment claim fraud.
Michigan unemployment agency contractor pleads guilty to $3 million fraud
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Michigan attorney general finds birth certificate policy unconstitutional
Foutch's Pub in Flint Township sustained heavy damage from an overnight fire Wednesday morning.
Overnight fire heavily damages popular Flint Township restaurant
Pictured Rocks cliff wall collapses
Boaters watch cliff collapse along Lake Superior in Michigan
Grand Blanc Township woman afraid to sleep after storm leaves tree dangling above her home
Grand Blanc Township woman afraid to sleep after storm leaves tree dangling above her home

Latest News

Healthsource WJRT
Tracking cells for better cancer treatment
New treatment for Lupus Nephritis
New treatment for Lupus Nephritis
Mosquito season lookahead
State’s first mosquito-borne illnesses of 2021 found in Mid-Michigan
Kids cycling through downtown Flint.
Berston Bicycle Club gears up to get kids moving this summer