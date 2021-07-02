4th of July travel tips

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

With some nice weather on the way a lot of Michiganders are gearing up and heading up north ahead of the 4th of July Weekend.

ABC 12 caught up with a few of those people on their way out.

“Traffic has been a nightmare today for Thursday. Yes, you would think it would be not that bad today, but wasn’t anticipating that.”

Dennis and Kathy of Monroe weren’t the only ones trying to beat traffic by heading to the U.P for the 4th of July weekend.

Now they’re urging people to take their time as they head out on their holiday travels.

“Please watch what you’re doing on the roads because there’s a lot of cars darting in and out. They don’t, they don’t care, they just want to get the point A and point B as fast as they can. Take your time, be careful,” they said.

Aside from the traffic, there’s a lot of excitement coming from travelers about enjoying what Michigan has to offer, especially after being cooped up most of last year.

“Get away from the big city, spend time with your family… You can go to the lake whenever you want [and] listen to the birds,” said Alex and Alyssa of Metro Detroit.

With most of the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted throughout the state, people are happy that things seem to be going back to normal.

“More restaurants are open up north in Boyne. So, we’re excited to get to our favorite restaurants,” said Jessica of Troy.

And as you head up north or doing any traveling for the 4th of July weekend, police are warning people not to announce your upcoming plans on social media.

They are also reminding those to wait to post photos until after you return home.

That way you don’t alert potential criminals that your house is empty.

For another layer of security you can add light timers to give the impression that someone is home or ask someone you trust to stop by from time to time.

